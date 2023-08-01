BILLINGS--Six Bobcats and two Griz were named STATS' Preseason All-Americans Tuesday.

Cats' long snapper Tommy Sullivan was the only player from either Montana school chosen for the first-team squad.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott and offensive lineman Rush Reimer were named to the second-team offense, along with defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez who represented Montana State on the defensive side.

Montana punt returner Junior Bergen was named to the second-team special teams squad. The Billings native received several honors after last season, and that trend continues leading up to the 2023 season.

Montana defensive lineman Alex Gubner was named to the third-team defense, and Montana State kick returner Marqui Johnson and punt returner Taco Dowler joined him on the third-team as specialists to round out the squad.

The full list can be found here:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Michael Hiers, 6-1, 211, senior, Samford

QB – Matthew Sluka, 6-3, 215, senior, Holy Cross

RB – Isaiah Davis, 6-1, 220, senior, South Dakota State

RB – Jaden Shirden, 5-9, 185, junior, Monmouth

WR – Devron Harper, 5-9, 168, senior, Mercer

WR – Hayden Hatten, 6-2, 205, redshirt junior, Idaho

WR – Ty James, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Mercer

TE – Marshel Martin, 6-2, 210, senior, Sacramento State

OL – John Allen, 6-1, 310, senior, Southeastern Louisiana

OL – Zack Gieg, 6-1, 287, redshirt senior, Southeast Missouri

OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 310, redshirt senior, South Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 305, redshirt senior, South Dakota State

OL – Luke Newman, 6-5, 301, senior, Holy Cross

DEFENSE

DL – Ty French, 6-3, 230, senior, Gardner-Webb

DL – Jay Person, 6-3, 224, senior, Chattanooga

DL – Josiah Silver, 6-2, 243, junior, New Hampshire

DL – David Walker, 6-3, 265, junior, Central Arkansas

LB – Adam Bock, 6-1, 215, senior, South Dakota State

LB – Jacob Dobbs, 6-0, 237, senior, Holy Cross

LB – John Pius, 6-2, 230, redshirt junior, William & Mary

LB – Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt senior, Richmond

DB – Maxwell Anderson, 5-11, 170, senior, Weber State

DB – Khalil Baker, 6-0, 185, senior, North Carolina Central

DB – Myles Harden, 6-0, 205, senior, South Dakota

DB – Lawrence Johnson, 6-0, 196, grad, Southeast Missouri

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Matthew Cook, 5-11, 199, grad, Northern Iowa

P – Ryan Kost, 6-2, 220, grad, Delaware

LS – Tommy Sullivan, 5-11, 220, junior, Montana State

KR – Abraham Williams, 6-1, 175, junior, Weber State

PR – Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 180, senior, Central Arkansas

AP – Dylan Laube, 5-10, 204, senior, New Hampshire

---

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mark Gronowski, 6-3, 220, junior South Dakota State

QB – Tommy Mellott, 6-0, 209, junior, Montana State

RB – Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, redshirt senior, Chattanooga

RB – Geno Hess, 5-8, 222, redshirt senior, Southeast Missouri

RB – ShunDerrick Powell, 5-7, 168, junior, Central Arkansas

WR – Jalen Coker, 6-3, 207, senior, Holy Cross

WR – Jaxon Janke, 6-3, 210, senior, South Dakota State

WR – Chandler Smith, 5-10, 186, senior, Samford

TE – Zach Heins, 6-7, 260, senior, South Dakota State

OL – Kiran Amegadjie, 6-5, 321, senior, Yale

OL – Noah Atagi, 6-6, 335, senior, Weber State

OL – Mike Edwards, 6-7, 355, grad, Campbell

OL – Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt senior, Rhode Island

OL – Rush Reimer, 6-5, 302, junior, Montana State

OL – Jackson Slater, 6-4, 303, junior, Sacramento State

DEFENSE

DL – Daylan Dotson, 6-3, 280, junior, UT Martin

DL – Thor Griffith, 6-2, 305, senior, Harvard

DL – Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, senior, William & Mary

DL – Eli Mostaert, 6-3, 286, senior, North Dakota State

DL – Sebastian Valdez, 6-3, 291, junior, Montana State

LB – Armon Bailey, 6-1, 228, senior, Sacramento State

LB – Rodney Dansby, 6-0, 225, junior, Houston Christian

LB – Bryce Norman, 6-0, 226, junior, Southeast Missouri

LB – Winston Reid, 6-1, 230, senior, Weber State

LB – Antoine Williams, 5-10, 200, redshirt junior, Western Carolina

DB – Kameron Brown, 5-9, 179, senior, Chattanooga

DB – Rex Connors, 6-1, 203, redshirt sophomore, UC Davis

DB – DyShawn Gales, 5-11, 190, senior, South Dakota State

DB – Devin Haskins, 6-3, 209, senior, Holy Cross

DB – TaMuarion Wilson, 6-2, 205, junior, Central Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Gettman, 6-4, 190, senior, Bryant

P – Trey Wilhoit, 5-10, 175, junior, Florida A&M

LS – Hunter Brozio, 6-1, 231, senior, North Dakota State

KR – Anthony Frederick, 5-11, 180, redshirt senior, Bryant

PR – Junior Bergen , 5-11, 184, junior, Montana

AP – Davius Richard, 6-3, 215, senior, North Carolina Central

AP – Bronson Yoder, 5-11, 205, senior, William & Mary

---

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Theo Day, 6-5, 231, redshirt senior, Northern Iowa

QB – Parker McKinney, 6-3, 208, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky

RB – Malik Grant, 5-9, 200, grad, Sacred Heart

RB – Jarveon Howard, 5-10, 200, senior, Alcorn State

RB – TaMerik Williams, 6-1, 227, senior, North Dakota State

WR – Ryan Flournoy, 6-3, 197, senior, Southeast Missouri

WR – Bryce Oliver, 6-1, 212, senior, Youngstown State

WR – MJ Wright, 6-0, 192, grad, Fordham

TE – Owen Glascoe, 6-4, 258, redshirt senior, LIU

OL – Ryan Coll, 6-5, 324, redshirt senior, Richmond

OL – Anin Dankwah, 6-8, 362, senior, Howard

OL – Jacob Johanning, 6-3, 276, senior, Furman

OL – Gavin Olson, 6-4, 290, senior, UT Martin

OL – Evan Roussel, 6-2, 290, junior, Nicholls

OL – Jalen Sundell, 6-5, 298, senior North Dakota State

DEFENSE

DL – Sundiata Anderson, 6-3 1/2, 232, senior, Grambling State

DL – Patrick Godbolt, 6-3, 235, senior, South Carolina State

DL – Alex Gubner , 6-3, 285, senior Montana

DL – Logan Jessup, 6-3, 255, senior, Central Arkansas

DL – Eric O'Neill, 6-3, 240, sophomore, LIU

LB – Colton Adams, 6-2, 230, redshirt junior, Alabama State

LB – James Conway, 6-2, 225, junior, Fordham

LB – Isaac Dowling, 5-10, 225, junior, Mercer

LB – David Hoage, 6-3, 245, senior, Northern Colorado

LB – Liam Johnson, 6-0, 220, senior, Princeton

LB – Brock Mogensen, 6-2, 230, redshirt senior, South Dakota

DB – Marcus Harris, 5-11, 185, junior, Idaho

DE – PJ Jules, 5-11, 203, senior, Southern Illinois

DB – Raequan Ousley, 5-11, 170, senior, Gardner-Webb

DB – Ryan Poole, 5-11, 185, senior, William & Mary

DB – Hugh Ryan, 6-1, 200, redshirt senior, Furman

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Chris Campos, 5-10, 220, junior, Stephen F. Austin

P – Grant Burkett, 6-1, 184, junior, Missouri State

LS – Nick Levy, 5-10, 210, sophomore, William & Mary

KR – D'Ago Hunter, 5-6, 160, senior, Towson

KR – Marqui Johnson, 5-8, 163, junior, Montana State

PR – Taco Dowler, 5-9, 168, sophomore, Montana State

AP – Narii Gaither, 5-10, 181, senior, Gardner-Webb

AP – Andrew McElroy, 6-3, 184, junior, St. Thomas

Ties are included in the All-America Team voting.