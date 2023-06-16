BILLINGS, Mont.- Wes Moeai’s dream of professional football materialized on Friday afternoon, when he was selected by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL Rookie Draft.

Moeai, a 6-foot-3-inch, 315 pound defensive lineman, was a First Team All-Conference member in the 2022 season and a Second Team All-Conference member in the 2021 season. Moeai totaled 114 total tackles, six total sacks, and 24.5 tackles for loss over two seasons with the Battlin’ Bears.

Moeai was able to show off his skill set in front of professional scouts in April at Montana State University’s Pro day where he stood out, recording 33 reps on the bench, which would have ranked him second among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine.

The XFL Rookie Draft maintained the following eligibility rules and details, according to a release from the XFL.

Eligible to have been drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft

Not under contract by a professional football team

To allow for the increased number of players, XFL team rosters will be expanded from 51 to 90 players

Drafted rookies will be placed on XFL rosters with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists

XFL teams will hold exclusive rights with the players they select in the draft

All players who sign an XFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2023 season, will have an “NFL Out” until Tuesday, December 26, 2023, following the conclusion of Week 16 of the NFL season

2023 draft-eligible players under contract with IFL are eligible to be drafted

The draft will consist of 10 rounds

“I’m very proud of Wes for being selected by the Sea Dragons,” Head Football Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “It’s great to see his hard work pay off and be a professional football player in a great league.”

Moeai is believed to be the first Battlin’ Bear to be drafted into an American professional football league.

The full list of XFL draftees can be found HERE.