Roberts' Taylee Chirrick commits to Montana State basketball

BOZEMAN--Roberts' Taylee Chirrick announced Tuesday afternoon that she is headed to join the Bobcats and play basketball at the next level next winter.

Chirrick played at Billings West before transferring to Roberts last season. There, she made an immediate impact. She averaged over 30 points per game and earned her third All-State selection. She led the Lady Rockets to their first state tournament appearance in program history.

The Lady Rockets eventually lost in the first round to Manhattan Christian. Chirrick told 406 Sports that she had other offers from schools like Arizona, Villanova and Boise State, but decided Montana State felt like home during her visit.