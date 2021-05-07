Editor's note: MCC Release.

Kelealani Waiau blasted a 2-out 2-run home run in the top of the 7th inning to lead the MCC Pioneers to a come from behind 8-7 win over defending champion Dawson and the Pioneers 1st Region XIII West Championship in their 1st full season of competition.

Dawson got off to the quick start with a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. The Pioneers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the 2nd on the strength of a 3-run home run by SS Abby Johnson. Dawson turned the tides again in the bottom of the 3rd inning when DP Deven Creech hit a grand slam home run in a 5-run inning that gave the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead. MCC rallied once again in the top of the 5th inning when 2B Tessa Della Silva drove in a run with a single to left field plating RF Reagan Harper. CF Autumn Porter followed that up with a RBI single to centerfield that scored Taylor Woolley. 3B Olivia Cook then singled to left field plating Della Silva and cut the Dawson lead to 7-6.

The Pioneers had a chance to tie the score with a runner on third and one out in the top of the 6th by Johnson was caught trying to steal home. The dramatic 7th inning started with 1-out when Autumn Porter hit an infield single. Olivia Cook struck out and sent Waiau to the plate who hit a 2-run homer for the 8-7 lead. Waiau then got Fallon Marshall to fly out to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th and the celebration was on for the Pioneers.

Kassidy Kinzie started in the circle and gave up 7 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout in 2.2 innings pitched. She was replaced with Hazel Eaton who threw a solid 4 innings without allowing a run and gave up 5 hits, 1 walk, and struck out 1. Waiau came in for Eaton and walked a batter to load the bases before getting the final out.

The Pioneers advance to the Region XIII Playoffs in Rosemount, Minnesota for a 4-team playoff on Sunday and Monday. Dawson, Bay College (Michigan), and Dakota County Tech (Minnesota) are the other teams in the playoff.

The 2021 Region XIII Playoff Schedule has been set. The playoff will be at the home of Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota.

MCC will kick off the playoffs as the #1 seed from the west and face the #2 east seed Bay College on Sunday at 10:00 AM. #2 west seed Dawson will play #1 east seed Dakota County Tech.

The winner will advance to the super regional and play the Region XIA winner in a best 2 out of 3 series for the North Plains B championship and a trip to the NJCAA DII World Series that is in Oxford, Alabama.