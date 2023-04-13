DICKINSON, N.D. - Over 50 Montanans make up the roster for Dickinson State football in North Dakota, led by Baker native Pete Stanton.

Dickinson State finished last season 8-3, claiming their eighth consecutive conference championship and in the process, advancing to the NAIA national playoffs for the eighth straight year.



Now, the Blue Hawks return 85 players from last fall's roster, ready to compete for starting jobs during spring ball.

"We create that competition and it's never perfect. We tell our guys all the time we are going to recruit the best guys we can for our program, but you as players have to do the best job you can to create a competitive atmosphere and there should be no entitlement at any position everybody has that opportunity to get on the field and that's what you want, you want that competition," said head coach Pete Stanton. "You want some of your 2's to be as good as somebody else's 1's if that's the case and that's what you are trying to create with that competition."





The first group in Dickinson's 2023 signing class includes ten guys from the Treasure State. Add that to the 52 already on the roster and Coach Stanton shows how a strong culture and commitment to players from Montana and North Dakota have helped the Blue Hawks find sustained success.

"That culture within our program really it starts with the support we get from the Dickinson and southwest, North Dakota community we have a lot of North Dakota and a lot of Montana guys on our roster. You look at that and there's 80 alone from this region and that's part of it and I also think its guys understanding what our culture is going to be about. What we are going to be out on the field, what we will be in the classroom and in the community. The community appreciates that part of it and that has really been a big part of our success and you see that in the turnout in our games, and our game days and tailgating and all of that is a credit to our community and to the players for showing the community we have a great culture."

Dickinson State will begin their 2023 campaign in Billings when they travel to take on Rocky Mountain College on August 26.

Editor's note: Video provided by KFYR, the NBC affiliate in Bismark, North Dakota.