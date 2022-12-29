BILLINGS--The Lady Jackets fell short to #22 Central Washington 70-44, while the men picked up a comfortable 63-47 win in the GNAC home opener.

The Lady Jackets started with an early lead, but the Wildcats turned up the heat.

Kortney Nelson was the only Lady Jacket in the double-digits with 11 points.

Valerie Huerta led Central with 18 points, including a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half. She was one of three Wildcats with over ten points. Samantha Bowman also represented with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Wildcats get a decisive 70-44 win.

Over on the men's side, Central trailed by fewer than ten points at the half, but the gap widened as the game went on.

Matt Poquette tallied 19 points for the Wildcats, but it wasn't enough.

Abdul Bah had 15 for the Jackets, who scored from every part of the floor.

The Jacket men get a 63-47 win at home.