Editor's note: Montana Tech release.

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Montana Tech's Becca Richtman was named the Regional Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

Richtman, a senior from Elburn, Illinois, scored 40 points at the Frontier Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships with individual titles in the steeplechase, 5000 meters and 10,000 meters, a runner-up individual effort in the 800 meters and was part of the runner-up 4×400 relay. She is ranked among the top-10 seasonal performers in everything from the 1500 to the 10,000 meters: 1500 (No. 8), steeplechase (No. 2), 5000 meters (No. 2) and 10,000 meters (No. 10).

With the help of Richtman, Montana Tech Women are back into the National Track & Field Rating Index. After three consecutive weeks at 25th, they then dropped out of the top 25 but now find themselves up to 20th. The final ratings before the national championships will be released on Monday.

The NAIA Track & Field National Championship is in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 25-27.