There are eight inductees in this year's class of the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame. Robert Doore is one of those eight enshrined on June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

His legal name is Robert Ridesatthedoor, a member of the Blackfeet tribe in Browning, Montana. Now known as Robert Doore, the name shortened as he says to compete in mainstream society.

Robert grew up with a passion for sports with his personal motto, "Drive determination and desire." He excelled in sports while in high school. The middle of five children, Doore embraced competition. They all competed, including his Uncle Doug Davis who played on Montana State's 1984 National Championship football team.

Ultimately, it was education and not the playing field that was the bridge to a career in the NFL. After graduating from Blackfeet Community College, Doore continued his education at the University of Mary in North Dakota, earning a Masters Degree in Business Administration.

In 2014, Doore achieved a live long goal, and that was to work in the NFL where he was hired by Washington to become the director of guest experiences with the franchise. While there, Doore's primary job was to give fans the best possible game day experience, managing a staff of five thousand employees.

His position gave him a voice to educate and promote Native American culture and history. To this day, Doore is the highest ranking Native American to work in the NFL since Jim Thorpe, who resides in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Last year, Doore left Washington and moved to Denver where he is the President and CEO of Chief Mountain Sports and Consulting. Among the clients he represents includes Marathon Petroleum, a Fortune 500-company.

His work continues to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Robert is never t0o far away from his home in Browning. Each year, he hands out four college scholarships for students from Heart Butte and Browning.

The 2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Banquet is on June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. You can find more information here.