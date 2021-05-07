MCC Pioneer 1st Baseman Dawson Parry from American Fork, Utah has achieved a rare and prestigious feat for the 2021 baseball season.

MCC Baseball first baseman Dawson Parry has been posting ridiculous numbers this season.

Turns out, those stats were the best in the country. Parry has earned the prestigious honor of winning the NJCAA Division II Triple Crown for the 2021 baseball season.

The Pioneer slugger leads the country in batting average (.532), home runs (22), and RBI's (81).

The Pioneers are ranked #7 in the nation and are 39-11 on the season.