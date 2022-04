MILES CITY- A no-hitter is all that Pioneer pitcher Cy Miller needed to achieve NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Week honors for March 28-April 3.

In Miller's only outing of the week, the lefty had his arsenal going in the final game of a 4- game series against the NDSCS Wildcats. The Pioneers cruised to a 10-0 victory.

Miller faced 16 hitters on Sunday, striking out 12 and issuing one walk. He threw 49 of his 70 pitches in the game for strikes.

Miller (Helena, MT) is a sophomore for the 20-14 Pioneers.