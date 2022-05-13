MILES CITY- Miles CC softball is preparing to host Kirkwood College from Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the North Plains District Championship this weekend.

The winner of the best of three series advances to the NJCAA DII Softball World Series in Alabama.

The Pioneers recently won their second Region XIII Championship in the program's second full season after defeating Dawson CC in extra innings on Monday.

Miles (25-15) takes on 42-15 Kirkwood who is the Region XI champion and ranked nationally.

"They're going to be good. Just like last year the team was good, this year they are 11th in the nation, you aren't 11th in the nation by not being an extraordinary team. I think it's good for us because it helps us see what we want to become. To see how we can fight to get over that and go to the next level of greatness which is getting to the world series so it's awesome to play high-caliber teams because it shows us where we are, where we need to be, and where we size up with great teams. Do I think we are a great team? Yes. But, just like last year when we showed up that team was a great team and showed us what we have to do to get to that level," said head coach Shawna Juarez.

Games 1 & 2 will be played on Saturday starting at 1:00 PM. If the teams split games on Saturday, the winner take all game 3 will be Sunday at 1:00 PM.