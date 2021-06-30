Miles CC Slugger Dawson Parry named NJCAA DII Player of the Year

Editor's note: NJCAA Release.

Charlotte, NC - Dawson Parry of Miles (MT) has been named the 2021 NJCAA DII Baseball Player of the Year, presented by the Marines.

Parry was a force to be reckoned with in the batter's box this season, getting a hit in 99 of his 200 at-bats, good for the league's third-best batting average (.495). He was no stranger to the long-ball either, leading the league with 26 home runs, to go along with a league-best 97 RBI, 200 total bases, and 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Region 13 MVP helped the Pioneers win 44 games, capped off with a Region 13 championship victory over Bismarck State. Miles represented Region 13 in the North Plains District championship, where they had a two-game series against Region 11 champion Kirkwood (IA) for a trip to the DII World Series. Miles was unable to earn a victory in either game, however Parry contributed a home run and two RBI in the district championship.

The sophomore infielder's baseball career is far from over, as he will continue playing at the four-year level for South Dakota State University where he will play for coach Rob Bishop, who coached at Miles from 2001-2010.

Coach Brabant on Parry: "Dawson is the type of player that you get to coach once in a career. Skill, talent, character, integrity, great in the classroom, community service guy...he is what our program is all about, and at the same time, he is a teammate above all else. Dawson will go down as one of the best to ever don our uniform, but more importantly, his best days are still yet to come. He will continue to be all of the above for Coach Bishop at SDSU. I'm proud of Daws and privileged to have been able to coach him."