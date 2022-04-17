MILES CITY- The NJCAA baseball regular season is down to its last series of the year. Looking to peak at the perfect time are the defending conference champion Miles CC Pioneers.

MCC is coming off a historic season where the team went 44-16, claiming a MonDak and Region XIII Championship. This season has been a little more up and down for the Pioneers. With a 21-17 record, MCC sits in fourth in the MonDak standings with two series remaining.

"Yeah so, we are pretty young this year, everyone knows that we were pretty sophomore heavy last year but it's just really putting everything together right now. Everyone has their ups and downs so I think once we get the ball rolling and all click together, I think we will be pretty good and unstoppable by the end of the year. Our goal isn't to peak right now but to peak at the end of the year in May when it really matters... There's always going to be bumps along the road, it's really just how you handle it and the adversity that comes with it," said MCC sophomore Tim Holyk.

Holyk leads the Pioneers this season with 11 home runs and 52 RBI.

At one point, he led the nation in both of those categories. Holyk has increased his batting average this season from .311 to .444, and cut his strikeouts in half from 35 to 17.

He says getting more at-bats in his career, and finally recovering from painful, lingering injury has helped him take a leap in his sophomore campaign.

"Just not letting the game speed up too much, trust yourself. At the end of the day, you are just playing a kids game so have fun with it, don't put too much pressure on yourself because pressure is really self-created and when you have too much of that it's just going to make it harder on yourself," he said.





The Pioneers baseball program has won sixteen consecutive MonDak conference championships. That streak is in jeopardy this season, but still the talent remains at MCC. Holyk attributes some of the program's success to their work ethic in the weight room during the cold weather months in Miles City.

"We really get after it in there, every morning in the fall and winter and that's a big thing for us is the weight room, putting on those extra pounds or losing the extra pounds on you but at the end of the day, we bring in guys who really want it and stay hungry throughout the year," he said.

To make a postseason run, the Pioneers will need some of the young guys to step up. Holyk praised MCC freshman and former Billings Royals standout Jaeden Jordahl, who is currently batting .407 and is second on the team with 19 stolen bases.

"JJ is doing awesome right now. He's coming into his true colors, great leadoff hitter for us and really electric. He always finds a way to get on base and that starts a rally for us so I can contribute some of those RBI myself from him."



Miles CC takes on Dawson CC in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Glendive. The Region XIII playoffs begin in Miles City on May 6.