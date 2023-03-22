BILLINGS- Representing your country is one of the most prestigious honors in sports.

That is exactly what Billings hockey player Dysen Skinner had the opportunity to do back in January, suit up for Team USA.

Skinner, a current junior goaltender at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and a former player for local youth leagues in Billings, was invited and started in the net for Team USA at the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

The Team brought home a silver medal, a historic accomplishment, and Skinner spoke with SWX's Spencer Martin about the experience.