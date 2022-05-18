Editor's note: Miles CC Release.

Payton Kokot, 6'3 guard from Livingston, MT, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Miles Community College.

The Park High School standout was an All-State selection his senior year in which he averaged 20 points per game. He shot 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 81% from the free throw line.

Kotot also averaged five rebounds and two steals a game. He was an all-conference selection as a junior and has also earned all state honors in track where he excels in the long and triple jump.

Kokot has been an honor roll student for four years at Park High and will major in computer science.