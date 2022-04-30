On Saturday, two more players with ties to Montana collegiate football programs heard their names called in the NFL Draft.
Montana State's Daniel Hardy was drafted 235th overall in the seventh round to the Los Angeles Rams. Also in the seventh round, Former Montana wide receiver Samori Toure heard his name called by the Green Bay Packers.
Below is a list of players from Montana football programs who have been invited to training camp or signed as an undrafted free agent with an NFL team.
Tre Webb - Montana State - Atlanta Falcons
Lewis Kidd - Montana State - New Orleans Saints
Andrew McCutcheon - Montana State - Los Angeles Rams
Dylan Cook - Montana - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Big time, congrats @TreWebb_ on being invited to the @AtlantaFalcons mini camp!!#BobcatBuilt | #ProCats pic.twitter.com/7M8TDrkrqp— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) May 1, 2022
Our guy @Lewis_Kidd90 is going to do big things with the @Saints, congrats!!#BobcatBuilt | #ProCats pic.twitter.com/PXQj264OWK— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) May 1, 2022
The @RamsNFL will be happy with this pickup, congrats @mccutcheonlance!!#BobcatBuilt | #ProCats pic.twitter.com/B8BUHAyfvc— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) May 1, 2022
Walk-on ⏩ The #NFL Our man @dylanco10 has signed as a free agent with the @Buccaneers!!#GoGriz #NextLevelGriz pic.twitter.com/AiQccTy1vj— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) May 1, 2022