On Saturday, two more players with ties to Montana collegiate football programs heard their names called in the NFL Draft.

Montana State's Daniel Hardy was drafted 235th overall in the seventh round to the Los Angeles Rams. Also in the seventh round, Former Montana wide receiver Samori Toure heard his name called by the Green Bay Packers.

Below is a list of players from Montana football programs who have been invited to training camp or signed as an undrafted free agent with an NFL team.

Tre Webb - Montana State - Atlanta Falcons

Lewis Kidd - Montana State - New Orleans Saints

Andrew McCutcheon - Montana State - Los Angeles Rams

Dylan Cook - Montana - Tampa Bay Buccaneers