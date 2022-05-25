Editor's note: DCC Release.

GLENDIVE- Dawson Community College Women’s Basketball Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. adds his 9th signee to the Fall 2022 roster. Evelyn Old Coyote of Hardin High School in Hardin, MT officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent.

The 5’8 forward led the Bulldogs to a 3rd place finish at the State A Tournament this past season. She averaged 7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Evelyn shot 52% from the field (2nd best in the Eastern A Division), 74% free throws (7th best) and 33% from 3 point range. She earned Honorable Mention All-Conference and was Academic All-State.

DCC Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. said, “Evelyn will do well for us. She’s somewhat of an undersized post player, but has great forward and guard skills. She will cause some matchup issues for opponents. She brings a high IQ to the game, and is always willing to learn and be a great teammate. I’m excited to train her and work her into our system.”

Hardin Coach Cindy Farmer commented, “Evelyn is a versatile player who works extremely hard on both ends of the court. She can defend any position and has great court vision. I am excited to see Evelyn play at the next level and see her hard work pay off, not only in basketball, but also to get a great education as well.”

Evelyn shared her comments, “After my visit to Dawson Community College I felt very welcomed and comfortable by the players, staff and Coach Romeo. I felt right at home. There was a lot of positive energy and I know that I will fit in well with Coach Romeo’s program. Coach Romeo and Coach Farmer both have similar coaching styles and stress a winning environment.”