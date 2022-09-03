Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season

MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State.

It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.

Near the end of the first quarter, it was Johnson to Roberts again, this time for a 13 yard touchdown pass for an early 14-0 lead.

The Griz didn't score again until there were a little over two minutes left in the half when Marcus Knight punched it in from seven yards out to finish off an eight play, 54 yard drive.

As if a 19-0 lead wasn't good enough going into halftime, Tyler Flink returned a punt 32 yards for a touchdown with thirty seconds left in the half, sending Montana into halftime with a 26-0 lead.

It was all Griz the rest of the way through.

Midway through the third quarter, Junior Bergen got in on the touchdown action with a fourteen yard reception from Johnson. Griz tack on another seven.

Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, it was Lucas to Bergen again, but this time for a 47 yard touchdown.

Griz score for the final time when Nick Ostmo gets loose and makes the defense pay, turning on the jets for a 36 yard touchdown run.

Montana ended the game with seven touchdowns, and fourteen points off turnovers. Griz dominating on all sides of the ball today and looking forward to carry that dominance over to another home game versus South Dakota next Saturday at 1:30.