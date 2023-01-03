DICKINSON – Dickinson State Athletics Hall of Famer and former national champion Tyson Springer has been named the first women’s wrestling coach in school history, athletic director Pete Stanton announced Friday.

"We are excited to have Tyson become the first women's wrestling coach in Dickinson State history. Tyson brings a wealth of experience as a collegiate coach and recruiter,” said Stanton. “He has great energy and has many connections both locally and nationally."

Springer was a standout wrestler at DSU, winning a national championship in 2005 at 165 pounds and earning All-American honors in both the 2005 and 2006 seasons. After his time on the mat Springer joined the coaching staff as an assistant and was a leading force behind the popular “Wrestlers 4 Reading” program held every year.

After his Hall of Fame career with the Blue Hawks, Springer went on to become the head wrestling coach at Doane University in Crete, Neb. to help restart their program. He coached at Doane from 2013-2015 before moving on to become the assistant wrestling coach at North Idaho College, a junior college in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho until 2017. He returned to the head coaching ranks when he took over at Hastings College in Hastings, Neb. from 2017 to 2020. His last coaching stop before coming back to Dickinson State was at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa where he coached until July of this year.

Springer on his hiring, “First I want to thank Pete Stanton and President Easton for helping add the women’s wrestling program and taking a chance and hiring me as the first ever women’s coach. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming home to DSU and helping build a winning program on and off the mat. Dickinson State has always held a special place in my heart and my family and I can’t wait to get up to Dickinson to start our new chapter in life. When I heard about DSU adding a women’s program and having the opportunity to work amongst some of best coaches in the country in Coach Stanton, Coach (Thadd) O’Donnell, Coach (Kristen) Fleury and Coach (Justin) Schlecht and many others I felt this is the place I wanted to be. I look forward to the challenges of adding a new program and can’t wait to see how our first year shakes out. #GoHawks”

“Tyson is a Blue Hawk graduate as well so he will be familiar with our university and athletic department,” added Stanton. “He will be able to recruit extensively immediately, and we look forward to Tyson leading our women's wrestling program.”

Springer and the Blue Hawk women's wrestling team will compete for the first time starting in Fall 2023.