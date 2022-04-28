GLENDIVE- Deven Creech of Dawson Community College was voted NJCAA Softball Player of the Week. During an 6-0 winning stretch defeating Miles Community College and Williston State College, Creech caused chaos at the plate, reaching safely on more than half her at-bats while adding 6 long-balls and 18 RBIs.

The pitcher and first baseman currently holds a .524 average. Creech is from Billings, MT and attended Billings West High School.

Bringing the boom 💥Dawson's Deven Creech wreaked havoc at the plate this week, reaching safely on more than half her at-bats while adding 6⃣ long-balls and 1⃣8⃣ RBIs en route to being named the #NJCAASoftball DII Player of the Week!#NJCAAPOTW pic.twitter.com/pw7KqMhoQs — NJCAA Softball (@NJCAASoftball) April 27, 2022

Dawson Softball plays North Dakota State College of Science Thursday and Friday at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Those games will most likely decide who will be crowned conference champions. Dawson sits #1 in conference with an undefeated 16-0 record.