Deven Creech
Courtesy NJCAA Softball

GLENDIVE- Deven Creech of Dawson Community College was voted NJCAA Softball Player of the Week.  During an 6-0 winning stretch defeating Miles Community College and Williston State College, Creech caused chaos at the plate, reaching safely on more than half her at-bats while adding 6 long-balls and 18 RBIs. 

The pitcher and first baseman currently holds a .524 average. Creech is from Billings, MT and attended Billings West High School.

Dawson Softball plays North Dakota State College of Science Thursday and Friday at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm.  Those games will most likely decide who will be crowned conference champions.  Dawson sits #1 in conference with an undefeated 16-0 record.

Tags

Recommended for you