GLENDIVE- Dawson Community College Men's Basketball has seen a lot of success in recent years under the direction of head coach Joe Peterson.

But in junior college hoops, you have to constantly reload and that is what the Buccaneers have done this offseason with some high-profile Montana players.

Dawson made a splash in recruiting with some of Montana's top playmakers, including Lodge Grass' Damon Gros Ventre and Billings Skyview's Payton Sanders. The standout guards bring four combined state titles to the program.

"You know every year it just seems to be building and building and even since we've signed Payton and Damon I got so many texts from so many people in the community and out in town that are super excited about these Montana stars coming to play at Dawson," Peterson said.



The Bucs have won three straight Region XIII championships and went to the national tournament in 2021. As the program continues to grow in Glendive, Peterson said combining out of state talent, with Montana men has been part of their secret sauce.

"I think we've had a lot of success with that mixture with guys from the south or international that come in and mix them with Montana athletes because the Montana guys are well coached, they come from good programs and have high character and a good work ethic and it's fun to watch how our Montana men, how they learn about other cultures and other places in the country but then those guys coming in can learn about Montana, and how to shoot a rifle, or go fishing or hunting things like that so it brings in a fun dynamic and brings us together as a team," Peterson said.

Gros Ventre won two state titles at Lodge Grass and finished as a top ten scorer all time in the Montana high school record books. He said what drew him to Dawson was about more than success on the court.

"The more than basketball stuff, Coach Peterson is high on that, and it caught my attention first the stuff they do for community and that caught my attention. f I chose a four-year I could sit the bench and they know I'm not used to stuff like that. Coming into a two-year where the culture reminds me of what we got at Lodge Grass and I don't know it's exciting," Gros Ventre said.

The two-year school route gives guys like Gros Ventre, like Sanders, a chance to improve and vault potentially to the Division I level.

"Higher levels think they're a little too slow, or not strong enough or big enough, there's just something missing from them. But they are winners that work hard, have great character and have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove. That's where we've been successful, that's where we've won our championships is with guys just like that," Peterson said.

Dawson also signed Montana recruits in Malta's Connor Tuss and Walker Doman from Winnet. Scobey's Aiden Fishell, Browning's Riley Spoonhunter and Charlie Kruer of Twin Bridges are also on the roster.