BILLINGS- Billings West's Jacob Kauwe, one of the top kicking prospects in the country, announced his commitment to play football at Kentucky on Tuesday.

Kauwe is ranked #28 among kickers in the nation and #17 for punters in rankings done by Kohl's Kicking . Kauwe won the Kohl's kick-off competition at the Texas Showcase this past May.

Kauwe, part of the Class of 2024, also received an offer from Montana State.

Koh's evaluated Kauwe as a prospect with "leg strength is unique and as strong as some in the NFL. Kauwe still needs refinement with his hands in punting and improvement on his repeatability on field goals. Kauwe is a very intriguing player to follow this summer. He competed in March 2023 at the Spring Ranking Event. He graded out at the 5-star level as both a kicker and punter. We feel he is a D1 prospect at both positions. His leg strength is exceptional. Kauwe is from a state that is not highly recruited, but he has the tools to compete with anyone in the country. He was able to kick multiple 80 yard kick-offs on the windy day. His ball striking is also impressive as he made 12/15 points on field goals. His punting was also outstanding as he hit a 70 yard punt with 4.4 seconds of hang-time. Kauwe is someone to watch in the 2024 class!"