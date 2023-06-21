BILLINGS- On Saturday, another prestigious class will enter the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Colt Anderson is one of eight inductees into this year's Hall of Fame class.

Anderson was born to be a football player. He will tell you he's from Butte, America. Three uncles played college football for either the Cats or the Griz in the 1970s. As for Colt, he was a three-sport standout for the Bulldogs in football, basketball and track. As a senior he received first team all-state honors as a safety.

It wasn't enough to earn a college scholarship so Anderson attending the University of Montana, and walked on to the team. His move into college football was anything but spectacular. In 2005, he played in five games on special teams, breaking his thumb in the process.

The off-season work paid off and he impressed the Griz coaching staff enough to earn a scholarship the following season and he would not disappoint. Anderson was a 2006 first-team All-Big Sky player as a safety and on special teams, recording 92 tackles. His junior year saw him earn first-team honors again with 85 tackles and four interceptions. Senior season was even better with Anderson being named a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist, winning Team MVP, and he was a first team All-American after recording 129 tackles, helping lead Montana to the FCS Championship game.

Anderson's name was not called in the 2009 NFL Draft, but he was signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Vikings where he spent two seasons. Philadelphia was his next stop with the Eagles signing Anderson off the practice squad to a three-year contract.

Battling injuries throughout his NFL career, he made the most of his abilities on special teams, playing at a pro bowl level with the Eagles in 2011 before suffering a season ending ACL injury.

He went on to play for Indianapolis and Buffalo before ending his nine-year NFL career with the Bills in 2017. For the undrafted free agent from Butte, Anderson played in 87 games over his career that spanned nearly a decade.

In 2020, Anderson was hired by the Cincinatti Bengals as the team's assistant special team's coach.

The 2023 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Banquet is on Saturday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. More information can be found here.