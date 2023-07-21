BILLINGS- Billings West senior forward Kourtney Grossman has committed to play basketball for Eastern Washington.

The announcement was made on twitter via a Billings West athletics account.

Eastern Washington got a good one! Congrats Kourtney Grossman!!! pic.twitter.com/cDc5cWqzjQ — bwhnation (@bwhnation) July 21, 2023

Grossman helped lead the Lady Bears to the 2023 AA state championship. In 17 games for West, Grossman averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game according to Montana Sports Memories. She also tallied two assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Eastern Washington, who competes in the Big Sky Conference, finished 19-11 overall last season. They defeated Montana in their first game of the conference tournament before falling top-seeded Northern Arizona.