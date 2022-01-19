On Tuesday night, Florida State upset #6 Duke 79-78 in an overtime thriller. The hero of the game late was former Billings Skyview standout RayQuan Evans.

Down two to the Blue Devils, Evans drove and made a tough layup over an outstretched defender with just two seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Evans made a pair of game winning free throws with 12 seconds remaining as his Seminoles pulled off the upset over Duke. Evans finished with six crucial points and five assists. In

It was Deja vu for Florida State fans as Evans recently made a pair of game winning free throws just a week ago in a key win over Miami.

A Billings native, Evans played high school basketball at Billings Skyview. He began his collegiate career at North Idaho College before transferring to Florida State.

The senior guard is averaging 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.