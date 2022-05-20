Editor's note: Dawson CC release.

With athletic ability to shine in both basketball and volleyball, 5’9 Alaina Woods of Billings Central High School made her commitment to play both sports at Dawson Community College.

Alaina averaged 8 points, 9 rebounds and held an impressive 49% field goal percentage during her senior basketball season, which included state tournament games as well. Alaina was voted 2nd Team All-Conference and Academic All-State. Billings Central posted an overall 20-4 record winning back to back South East A Regular Season Champions. Alaina was also part of BC's 4th consecutive divisional title, and 3rd consecutive state championship appearance.

Dawson Women’s Basketball Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. expressed his thoughts, “Alaina brings hustle, brute, and effort. She has a go-get attitude and is ready for any challenge. I can recall some conversations we had and I purposely challenged her what the next level is all about, and she said, ‘Bring it!’ Alaina has natural athleticism and her vertical is quite impressive. She is sound academically and will fit well into our overall athletic program.”

Billings Central Girl’s Basketball Coach Jetton Ailes commented saying, “Alaina has a bright future at Dawson. She is extremely athletic and has yet to reach her potential. I am very excited for her future both academically and athletically."

In volleyball, she led the state in Class A with 106 total blocks. She averaged 8 blocks per set and 1.3 kills, along with a total of 165 kills and a .248 hit percentage.

Dawson Volleyball Coach Dina Fritz expressed her comments saying, "We are so excited to have Alaina joining us next year. She will bring a lot of energy and positivity to the team in her role in the middle. She works hard in all aspects of her life from sports to the classroom and it shows. With her work ethic and athletic ability she will do great things here at Dawson. We are happy to have her become part of the Buccaneer family!"

BC Volleyball Coach Anita Foster said, "Alaina was so fun to coach! She is a super athletic middle blocker whose encouraging, positive attitude will make any team better. I am so excited to watch Alaina play at the next level as she continues to refine her volleyball skills; combined with her athletic talent, she could dominate at the net!"

Alaina shared her comments as well, “I chose to attend Dawson because from the beginning I felt taken care of, and Coach Romeo had my trust instantly. I instantly felt at home when I visited and played with a team that already felt like family. Coach Fritz gave me the opportunity to better my athletics and be a part of something great. The team’s bond and energy was just something I knew I wanted to be a part of, and I also know that the whole Dawson community provides everything necessary for me to improve academically, athletically, and as a person over all.”