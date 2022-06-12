HELENA- Recently, the MHSA announced it's list of 2022 inductees into the MHSA/Wendy's Athletes Hall of Fame. That list included Christy Otte Stergar, a standout sprinter who's records still stand today.

She owns the fastest recorded time in Montana track history in the 100 meters. In 1993, Christy Otte Stergar clocked in at 1..90 seconds at the 1993 Midland Roundtable Top Ten Track Meet. It was hand timed, and therefore not an official state record.

Regardless, Otte Stergar is at the top of the mountain when it comes to Montana's fastest women. Her numbers are staggering and consider this. During her junior and senior years at Billings Central, Otte Stergar ran in 62 individual races, winning 60 and finishing second in the other two. She won eight individual state titles, and still thinks about the possibilities of what could have been.

"There's always a little bit of bittersweet looking back. 'If only I had known this, or if only I had any clue about nutrition.' We just ate what we wanted, did what we wanted for the most part," she said.