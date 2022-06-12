  • Spencer Martin

Former Billings Central and Montana State standout Christy Otte-Stergar has multiple records that still stand today. 

HELENA- Recently, the MHSA announced it's list of 2022 inductees into the MHSA/Wendy's Athletes Hall of Fame. That list included Christy Otte Stergar, a standout sprinter who's records still stand today. 
 
She owns the fastest recorded time in Montana track history in the 100 meters. In 1993, Christy Otte Stergar clocked in at 1..90 seconds at the 1993 Midland Roundtable Top Ten Track Meet. It was hand timed, and therefore not an official state record. 
 
Regardless, Otte Stergar is at the top of the mountain when it comes to Montana's fastest women. Her numbers are staggering and consider this. During her junior and senior years at Billings Central, Otte Stergar ran in 62 individual races, winning 60 and finishing second in the other two. She won eight individual state titles, and still thinks about the possibilities of what could have been. 
 
"There's always a little bit of bittersweet looking back. 'If only I had known this, or if only I had any clue about nutrition.' We just ate what we wanted, did what we wanted for the most part," she said. 
 
Her domination was reflected in the Rams track program. Billings Central would win three consecutive State A titles from 1993 through 1995. Her legacy carried on after graduating as the school's salutatorian with a group of young freshmen that joined the program to run along the state's best. 
 
 That group won it all in 1995 and consider this, Central's girls have never won a state title before Christy Otte Stergar, or since. 
 
"It was hard to see when it was happening you know like because it was just what we did. We had a really close-knit team, had a lot of fun, and didn't really realize what a special thing we had."
 
Always a team player, she anchored the Rams 4x100 relay team where they ran in 39 races with 34 first place finishes. 
 
"I was always lucky enough to be the anchor and my team gave me the Paton in a place where I could bring it home so that was really cool, we had a great relay team."
 
Her mark in the Roundtable Top Ten Meet has stood for 29 years in the 100m and in 1994, she set the mark at 200m that also still stands today. 
 
"I still run into people to this day who make comments about having seen me run in high school. You know it's all very flattering and it's humbling to know they say things like, 'You were amazing to watch,' or 'It was so much fun to watch,' so that's been really special."
 
All that lands her into the MHSA Hall of Fame with numbers that speaks for themselves, and an honor her mother had been pushing for. 
 
"Really kind of stunned by the timing of it. My mom had really been trying to make it happen for a couple years and I told her, 'Hey, don't worry about it, it will happen if it's going to happen,' so I was pleased that it did."
 
The Hall of Fame recognizes accomplishments at the high school level, but we would be remise to not mention her collegiate career. At Montana State, Otte Stergar won 10 Big Sky Conference titles in the Women's 400m, qualifying four times for the NCAA Championships and earning all-American honors. 
 
She continues to hold the all-time indoor and outdoor records in the 400m at Montana State. 
 
25 years have since passed since her career ended in Bozeman, but believe the engine still runs. Now married and living in Helena, it's hard to find a photo of Otte Stergar that doesn't involve running, a mountain bike, or a pair of skis. 
 
"Find the thing you love and keep doing it as long as you can. I still run five-six days a week. I'm training for the Governer's Cup 10K right now. They don't have any mile races or less than a mile races anymore," she laughed. "So, I've become a distance runner." I've been really fortunate to have a supportive partner who loves to do the same things I do and doesn't think I'm crazy for it."
 
Great athletes make great memories and in the 1990's, Christy Otte Stergar gave us plenty to remember, and that memory is now stamped in the MHSA Wendy's Hall of Fame. 
 
 

