BILLINGS- On Saturday, eight men will be inducted into the 2022 Class of the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Three come from the "Players" category are:

Shann Schillinger (Baker, U of M, NFL)

Blaine McElmurry (Troy, U of M, NFL)

Dane Fletcher (Bozeman, MSU, NFL)

Four come from the "Support" category:

Rocky Gullickson (MSU, NFL Strength Coach of the Year)

Marv Sunderland (Chester, 39-year NFL Scout)

Dane Storrusten (Great Falls, CMR, NFL Media Emmy Award Winner)

Robert Ridesatthedoor (Browning, Washington Redskins)

And Jim Sweeney of Butte is honored in the Legends category.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is on Saturday, June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. You can learn more here.