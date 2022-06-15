BILLINGS- From the small town of Baker, Montana comes 2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Shann Schillinger.

The last name is legendary in Montana football circles. The Eastern Montana community that sits just a few miles away from the North Dakota border, at one time ruled Class B programs.

His father, Jim, was a coach with his Uncle Don and the numbers were staggering. 362 wins, second all-time in Montana history trailing only Jack Johnson at CMR. His teams produced six state Class B titles at Baker.

If there is one common thread in Shann's career, it's winning. While at Baker, Schillinger was a four-year starter at quarterback. The team's record during that span was 49-1 with three state titles from 2001 to 2004.

In 2005, Schillinger was off to the University of Montana for the next chapter in his football life. Teamed up with Butte's Colt Anderson, the two quickly became a duo that dominated teams on the defensive side of the football.

In four seasons with the Griz, the team posted a 51-6 record with two trips to the I-AA championship game, earning All-Big Sky Conference honors along the way.

Consider this, between high school and college, Schillinger's teams posted 100 wins against just seven losses.

In 2010, Schillinger was selected in the sixth of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Over the next four seasons, Schillinger would excel in special teams play, and twice was among the team leaders in special team's tackles.

In 2014, Schillinger joined his brother, Jace, at Dickison State as an assistant coach before moving on to Nebraska for one season before joining the staff at Montana. Currently, he's a special team's analyst at Mississippi State.

Schillinger is one of eight inductees into the 2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, which will be honored at the banquet on June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center .