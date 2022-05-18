BILLINGS- Eight inductees into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. One of them is a Montanan who became one of the NFL's top scouts, Marv Sunderland.

From modest beginnings in Chester, Marv Sunderland was born during WWII. He says football was a passion of his for as long as he could remember, and it didn't take long before it became front and center in his young life.

A standout running back at Chester High School, he continued his success at Northern Montana College in Havre, where he was a three-time all-conference selection at running back, inducted into the Lights Hall of Fame in 1999.

Unable to continue playing at the next level, Sunderland pursued coaching with stops at Chinook and Hardin High Schools. His life would be forever changed when he attended a coaching clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota.

At the clinic, Sunderland met Ron Erhardt, then the head football coach at North Dakota State. After earning a master's degree at NDSU, Erhardt hired Sunderland as an assist, here he worked in Fargo for six years.



When Erhardt became an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, the coaching tree continued. Sunderland went to New England as well where he spent the next three years as an NFL scout. It would be a gamechanger in his life. The New York Jets were Sunderland's next stop, where he spent more than half of his scouting career, 21 seasons in all in New York.

He quickly developed a reputation as one of the league's top scouts. In 1988, the Green Bay Gazette ranked the top-10 scouts in the league, with Sunderland checking in at number four.

Beginning in 1999, Sunderland spent four seasons as the director of player personnel for the New York Giants, and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2001.

After a short stint away from the game, Sunderland returned to scouting for nine years with the Tennessee Titans. In a career spanning nearly forty decades, Sunderland has worked with some of the game's best players, coaches and owners.

He's often described as a 'pro's pro,' a fitting tribute to one of the all-time greats among NFL scouts. Marv Sunderland, 2022 inductee into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.