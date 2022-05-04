BILLINGS- The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct eight players, coaches and support staff into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class on June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. One of those inductees is legendary coach, Jim Sweeney.

Born in Butte Montana, Jim Sweeney was the youngest of seven children. His father will was a hard rock miner who emigrated from Ireland. From those humble beginnings would emerge one of the all time coaching greats.

After a playing career at the University of Portland, Sweeney returned to Montana with high school coaching stops at his alma matter Butte Central and later in Kalispell.

Sweeney moved into the college coaching ranks in 1960 as an assistant coach at Montana State and was promoted to head coach of the 'Cats in 1963. Over the next five seasons at Montana State, Sweeney produced three Big Sky Conference championships. He is credited with convincing Norwegian ski jumper, Jan Stenerud, to try out as a kicker.

The rest they say is history. Stenerud became the first pure kicker to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

With success comes change and in 1968, Sweeney signed a one year contract at Washington State. One of his most significant hires over his eight years in Pullman was Washington State alum Jack Elway, father of future hall of fame quarterback John Elway.

In 1978, Sweeney moved on to the NFL where he spent two seasons, one at Oakland under legendary coach John Madden, then at St. Louis under Bud Wilkenson.

In 1979, Sweeney's coaching career would be forever changed when he was named the head coach at Fresno State. Over the next 17 years, Sweeney's teams won eight conference titles with nine bowl appearances compiling 144-wins.

Sweeney coached numerous players that graduated to the NFL. Among those was his son Kevin who played quarterback at Fresno State where he became what was then the all time passing leader in NCAA history. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 7th round of the 1980 draft and played two seasons for the Cowboys.

Sweeney passed away at the age of 83 in 2013. His career coaching record included 201 wins.

The late great Jim Sweeney from Butte, America. 2022 inductee into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.

More information about the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame and this year's banquet can be found here.