BILLINGS- Later this month, eight Montana men will be inducted into the 2022 class of the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fletcher was an all-state linebacker at Bozeman high school, but his career didn't gain traction until his senior season. Fletcher also starred in hockey, baseball and track and field as a Hawk, and had opportunities to play hockey and baseball after his prep career ended. That athleticism led to the opportunity to play football for his hometown school, Montana State.

His link to the Bobcats was much more than geographical; his parents both gradated from Montana State. After redshirting in 2006, Fletcher immediately turned heads with his play on special teams in 2007.



Through his final three seasons, with the Bobcats, Fletcher led the team on the field and also through a coaching transition. He compiled 51 tackles for loss from 2007 to 2009 while missing all or parts of seven games with injuries.

Fletcher joined the New England Patriots in 2010, working his way from undrafted free agent who was inactive for the first three games to special teams contributor to linebacker during his first season. He was a part-time starter in 2011, when the Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl, and in 2012 when New England's season was extended to the AFC championship game.

After playing for the Buccaneers in 2014, Fletcher returned to New England for the 2015 seasons, but injuries ended his playing career before the season began and he returned to Bozeman.

Fletcher opened a training facility for athletes in Bozeman after his playing days, and 'The Pitt' remains a cutting edge platform for improving athletic performance. To this day, Fletcher remains active with Bobcat athletics and the Montana State Football program.



The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Banquet is on June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.