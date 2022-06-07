BILLINGS- The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame banquet is coming up on June 25. Until then, SWX continues to profile the eight inductees in this year's class.

Blaine McElmurry, who was a key part in Montana's 1995 championship run, is a 2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Born in Helena, McElmurry grew up traveling the back roads of Montana. The son of a high school football coach, his father, Rich, made stops in Malta, Mission and Libby; before landing in the mining and railroad town of Troy in 1981.

The town's only class B football state title came in 2911, thanks in large part to the play of McElmurry. Like many high school athletes from smaller Montana schools, McElmurry was a three sport standout. First team all-state in football his junior and senior years, he also earned all-state honors in basketball, as well as in track and field where he won Class B titles in the long jump and triple jump.

Recruited by Montana State, the pull to Missoula proved too much where he landed at Montana under head coach Don Read. In two seasons, the defensive safety and team captain led Montana to 27 wins, and earned all-American honors his senior season.

It was all capped off by the school's first national championship in 1995 when Montana beat Marshall in the I-AA football title game in Huntington, West Virginia. Andy Larson's field goal with 39-seconds remaining secured the win and forever changed the course of Grizzly football moving forward.

Were it not for injuries, it's hard to say how successful his pro football career could have been. Signed by Houston in 1997, McElmurry was soon released by the Oilers and weeks later, by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perseverance finally paid off when Green Bay signed the safety, and he found himself playing in the Super Bowl. From their, two productive seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars followed by stops in NFL Europe.



Three surgeries in three seasons ultimately ended McElmurry's playing career in 2002. Life beyond football has treated him well, where McElmurry owns a custom home building company in Missoula. He's married to his wife Kristy, and is dad to three daughters Ashley, Audrey and Emily.