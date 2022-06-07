Three surgeries in three seasons ultimately ended McElmurry's playing career in 2002. Life beyond football has treated him well, where McElmurry owns a custom home building company in Missoula. He's married to his wife Kristy, and is dad to three daughters Ashley, Audrey and Emily.
2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame: Blaine McElmurry
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Spencer Martin
Three surgeries in three seasons ultimately ended McElmurry's playing career in 2002. Life beyond football has treated him well, where McElmurry owns a custom home building company in Missoula. He's married to his wife Kristy, and is dad to three daughters Ashley, Audrey and Emily.
Tags
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Free sports camp to be held in Lockwood on June 20-23
- CIF approves new Billings Outlaws ownership group
- Class B All-Star Football rosters released, game to be broadcast on SWX
- Billings Mustangs unveil new logos representing the Magic City
- Missoula PaddleHeads cool red-hot Great Falls Voyagers
- Senior-heavy Royals seek return to AA legion state title game
- 8-man All-Stars prepare for 38th annual Cleverly football game
- Montana Lady Griz standout Sophia Stiles enters the transfer portal
- Lockwood picked first overall in PBR Team Series Supplemental Draft
- 2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame: Dane Fletcher
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.