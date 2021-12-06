Columbus standout Colby Martinez announced his commitment to Montana Tech football on Sunday night. Martinez made the announcement via twitter.

I am very excited to announce that I am going to continue my acedemic and athletic career at Montana Tech. Huge thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along this journey. #Family #CountOnMe @MonTechFootball @CoachKyleSamson @coachdthatcher @CoachBrautigam 🧡⚒💚 pic.twitter.com/liGFd3MNg9

Martinez had 25 receptions for 564 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cougars in a predominantly running offense. He had five interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Speaking of the Columbus ground attack, running back Trey Johannes also committed to the Orediggers in November, making the Columbus duo teammates for the next four years.

"It means the everything. He has been there next to me on the field since the flag football days all the way until now. It’s gonna be unreal having him as my teammate for another 4 more years, couldn’t ask for anything better," Martinez said.

Martinez also won the Class B Long Jump State Championship last spring.