Billings Public Schools announced in a release the new dates and times for games that had to be rescheduled due to poor weather on Saturday.
The new schedule is as follows.
Basketball:
Tuesday, February 9th: Skyview Boys at Gallatin - 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00
Tuesday, February 9th: West Boys at Bozeman - 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00
Saturday, February 13th: Gallatin at Skyview Girls - 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00
Saturday, February 13th: Bozeman at West Girls - 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00
Saturday, February 13th: GFH at Senior Boys - 11:30, 11:30, 1:00, 2:30
Saturday, February 13th: Senior Girls at GFH - 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00
Wrestling:
Tuesday, February 16th: CMR at Skyview and GFH at West - 4:00
GFH at Skyview and CMR at West - 6:30
Friday, February 19th: CMR at Senior - JV's - 5:00, Varsity - 5:00
School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl said in the release that weather remains a concern, and they will monitor as they go.