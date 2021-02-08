Billings West Girls Basketball
Billings Public Schools announced in a release the new dates and times for games that had to be rescheduled due to poor weather on Saturday.

The new schedule is as follows.

Basketball:

Tuesday, February 9th: Skyview Boys at Gallatin - 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00

Tuesday, February 9th: West Boys at Bozeman - 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00

Saturday, February 13th: Gallatin at Skyview Girls - 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00

Saturday, February 13th: Bozeman at West Girls - 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00

Saturday, February 13th: GFH at Senior Boys - 11:30, 11:30, 1:00, 2:30

Saturday, February 13th: Senior Girls at GFH - 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00

Wrestling:

Tuesday, February 16th: CMR at Skyview and GFH at West - 4:00

                                    GFH at Skyview and CMR at West - 6:30

Friday, February 19th: CMR at Senior - JV's - 5:00, Varsity - 5:00

School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl said in the release that weather remains a concern, and they will monitor as they go. 

