The Class AA State Quarterfinals are slated for Tuesday, October 26. Here are the pairings for the boys and girls semifinal matches .

BOYS

2E – Billings West @ 1W – Missoula Hellgate Fort Missoula Park 6:00 pm

2W – Glacier (Kalispell) @ 1E – Bozeman Bozeman HS 6:00 pm

GIRLS

2E – Gallatin (Bozeman) @ 1W – Helena Nelson Stadium (Carrol College) 3:00 pm

2W – Missoula Hellgate @ 1E – Billings West Amend Park (Billings) 6:00 pm

The Class A State Soccer Championships will take place on Saturday, october 30.

The Whitefish boys host Columbia Falls at at 11 am at Smith Fields.

The Billings Central girls will host Laurel at 10 am at Amend Park in Billings .