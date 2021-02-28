Class AA basketball play-in game schedule released

Class AA administrators released the play-in schedule as the AA basketball playoffs get started this week.

With a 13-1 record, the Great Falls Bison are the top seed for the East boys. 13-1 Missoula Sentinel is the top seed in the west. The boys play-in schedule is as follows:

Boys East

Great Falls vs. Gallatin at 6 PM on Thursday March 4th .

Billings Skyview vs. Belgrade at 7 PM on Thursday March 4th .

Billings Senior vs. Billings West at 7PM on Thursday March 4th .

Bozeman vs. Great Falls CMR at 7 PM on Friday March 5th.

Boys West

Missoula Sentinel vs. Helena High at 6 PM on Wednesday March 3rd .

Missoula Hellgate vs. Kalispell Glacier at 6 PM on Tuesday March 2nd .

Helena Capital vs. Missoula Big Sky at 5 PM on Thursday March 4th.

Butte vs. Kalispell Flathead at 5 PM on Thursday March 4th.

Both Billings West and Missoula Hellgate have 13-1 records and are the top seed in the AA girls bracket. The play-in schedule is as follows:

Girls East

Billings West vs. Bozeman Gallatin at 5 PM on Thursday March 4th .

Bozeman vs. Belgrade at 7 PM on Thursday March 4th .

Billings Skyview vs. Great Falls CMR at 4PM on Thursday March 4th.

Billings Senior vs .Great Falls at 4 PM on Thursday March 4th.

Girls West

Missoula Hellgate vs. Missoula Big Sky at 6 PM on Thursday March 4th.

Helena Capital vs. Kalispell Flathead at 7 PM on Thursday March 4th .

Missoula Sentinel vs. Butte at 6 PM on Thursday March 4th .

Kalispell Glacier vs. Helena at 5 PM on Thursday March 4th .

The following guidelines apply to the Billings School District:

Tickets for the West High boys at Senior High game will be sold at both Senior and West High Schools.

Only visiting team spectator tickets will be sold at the door. No home team spectator tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets will only be sold to guests of participants. General public tickets will not be sold.

6 tickets per basketball participant and 4 per participant for band, cheer and dance participants will be allowed.

JV, Sophomore and Freshman participants will be allowed to attend without a ticket but will not be allowed spectators.

State tournament tickets will go on sale as early as Friday, March 5 with more information to come.

All games will be live-streamed on the NFHS Network.

All masking and social distancing guidelines will remain in place for these games.