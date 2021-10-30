Article by 406 Sports

BILLINGS — The Billings Central running back tandem of Clay Oven and Kade Boyd could ease the burden of any quarterback, and they’ve certainly been a help to sophomore Adam Balkenbush, the team’s first-year starter.

But Balkenbush is still the one commanding the offense, and his gradual improvement this season has diversified the Rams’ attack, even if passing the ball is a not-often-used facet of how they operate.

For instance, Balkenbush threw just four passes on Saturday in a first-round Class A playoff game against Libby at Herb Klindt Field. But he completed them all. Three went for touchdowns in the Rams’ 54-12 victory.

Talk about efficiency.

“Real nice game. He put the ball where we wanted and controlled things and made some plays,” said coach Jim Stanton, who won his 34th playoff game at Central. “Each and every week he gets a little bit better and has more confidence.”

Balkenbush’s first pass was a quick-hitter to the perimeter to wideout A.J. Ulrichs that went for nine yards. After that it was nothing but touchdowns.

He found Oven for an 18-yard score in the first quarter to give Central a 14-0 lead, and hit him again with a well-placed 44-yarder against single coverage to make it 28-6 just before halftime.

Balkenbush’s other TD pass went to Ulrichs, a 14-yard toss in the third that put the Rams ahead 34-6.

“Usually we’re a running team but we’ve got to be adaptable. Our quarterback was able to put the ball up and we were able to get down the field and make things happen,” said Oven, who added a 60-yard touchdown gallop in the fourth quarter.

“He’s always willing to learn. He’s the first guy at practice, working with coach Brand (Aldrich, offensive coordinator) and throwing routes to different receivers. I think that’s what makes him effective.”

That’s not to say the Rams didn’t run with the same zeal. Oven had 94 yards on 11 carries, while Boyd finished with 93 on 13 attempts.

Cody Hofer had a 48-yard TD run for the Rams.

Boyd additionally scored on special teams when he scooped up Devon O’Neill’s block of a Libby punt and ran into the end zone from 15 yards, and returned a punt 61 yards to set up his own 1-yard TD run in the third quarter, the second of his two scoring runs.

Boyd also had an interception.

Stanton said Boyd’s impact was “huge. He’s just a great player and can do it all. We ask so much of him. He’s just a real special player and he’s having a great year. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Despite falling into an early 21-point hole, Libby continued to fight. The three-headed rushing monster of Cy Stevenson, Ryan Collins and Jace Deshazer combined for 152 yards and showed a willingness to lower their shoulders and seek contact even when the game was decided late.

Stevenson scored two touchdowns and finished with 171 yards of total offense, including a 71-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Trevor Collins. He also had a 1-yard TD run earlier in the game.

“They’re just warriors out there. And our line did a nice job,” Libby coach Neil Fuller said. “Billings Central was loading the box on us and we were still able to run the ball. Stevenson is the real deal. He’s a threat in the passing game and he can run like a son of a gun.”

Trevor Collins was starting in place of quarterback Ryder Davis, who aggravated an ankle injury last week. Collins, a lefty, completed 14 of 24 passes for 204 yards, though he was picked off three times. Central’s Brayden Lennan had two of those interceptions.

“Trevor Collins stepped in,” Fuller said. “I thought he did a great job today for his first start in a playoff game. But we just don’t have the depth to play from behind like that.”

The Rams, the No. 3 seed from the East, improved to 7-2. Libby finished the season with a 4-6 record.

Central will travel to play Polson, the No. 2 seed in the West, in next week’s quarterfinals.