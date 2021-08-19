There's some serious talent at the Yellowstone River Roundup this weekend. Shad Mayfield is one of a handful of world champions competing at First Interstate Bank Arena during three nights of rodeo.

The young tie-down roper took some time to speak with SWX's Chris Byers ahead of the first night of action, where he discusses life on the road, his relationship with Miles City's Haven Meged, and what he's learned since winning the world title in 2020.

Mayfield is currently ranked fourth in the world in the PRCA standings.