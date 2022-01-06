UPDATE AT 4:15 PM:

The scheduled charter flight for Cats fans to Frisco, Texas has been delayed.

At this time we are told they will try to take off again at 7:00 am Friday.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A charter flight is set to take 150 Bobcats fans from Billings to Texas to watch the FCS National Championship.

"I've never been on a flight where everyone is going to the same place for the same reason," Bobcats fan Melisa Taylor said. She is going on the charter flight with her husband and parents.

The flight leaves Billings at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 6. It will be a two and a half hour direct flight to Dallas.

"Me and several of my friends weeks ago were trying to find flights," Taylor said. "Some of them were going from Billings to Vegas to Texas and all over the place. Especially with everything going on with flights being canceled, I'm just so thankful we have a direct flight chartered right to Texas. So, we don't have to worry about any of those potential delays and cancelations."

Taylor said she's been a Bobcats fan since attending school at Montana State. After living out of state for a while, she hasn't missed a home game this season.