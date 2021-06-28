BILLINGS - One of Montana's best basketball players is headed to play against the nation's best in the Big East Conference.

On June 18th, Mya Hansen announced her commitment to play basketball at Butler University. This decision came after Hansen decommitted from the Lady Griz earlier in the month.

"I'm definitely excited what I love about basketball is that competition aspect so it's great knowing I'll get to play the best of the best," says Hansen. "It wasn't really too much of where can I get to the highest level it was just what best fits me no matter the level so I can become a better player better person and get a good academic side of it too."

Hansen's initial college decision came quickly after she committed to play for Montana after her freshman season at Laurel. However after three coaching changes in three years, Mya wanted to step back and explore her options.

"I mean especially experience that's one big thing. It's just nice to take a step back look at other opportunities I wanted to experience that I'm glad I got to experience that and what that process is like but at the same time I'm also relieved that I've committed somewhere and I'm ready for my future to take place."

The future for Hansen will now be on the other side of the country, not the other side of the state.

"For my mom she's definitely worried about me going far away she talks about 'I'm going to come live in the dorms with you' but I'm going to shut that down pretty quickly."

The Billings Central guard and MaxPreps Player of the Year says she was in awe when she stepped foot on the grounds of historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, the place where she'll play home games for the Bulldogs. However, the chance to actually shoot in the gym will have to wait for another year.

"Oh man that's the basketball cathedral right there. Walking in and stepping on that floor, I could see me playing there even just standing there that second is amazing, says Hansen. "I got to say I was jealous because with NCAA rules I wasn't allowed to shoot at that time, but my little brother who will be a seventh grader he was able to shoot so I was a little jealous I'll say that he got to shoot, and I had to sit and watch him but yeah it was just an amazing feeling stepping onto that court."

Hansen averaged 18 points per game and hopes to lead the Rams to another state championship in her senior season.