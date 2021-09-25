PORTLAND - The Montana State Bobcats moved to 3-1, (1-0) following their win over Portland State.

It was a defensive battle in the first half as the Vikings took a 10-9 lead into the break. The Cats offense would wake up in the 3rd quarter scoring twice. An Isaiah Ifanse 9-yard touchdown gave the Cats a 16-10 lead followed by a Matt McKay 20-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon to make it 23-17, a lead the Cats carried into the 4th quarter.

McKay would find Jaharie Martin for a 9-yard touchdown pass for the only points of the quarter to extended their lead to 30-17.

The Portland State defense was unable to contain running back Isaiah Ifanse who rushed for 217 yards and 1 touchdown on 30 carries. Matt Mckay threw for 225 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Next Game:

vs Northern Colorado (1:05MT)