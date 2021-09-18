Cats dominate San Diego 52-10 in final non-conference game of the season

BOZEMAN - It was an all-around dominant effort by Montana State Saturday, as they handled San Diego 52-10.

Matt McKay's 7-yard touchdown pass to Derryk Snell started the scoring for the Cats. McKay would hook up with Elijah Elliot later in the quarter on a 65-yard touchdown pass. An Isaiah Ifanse 9-yard touchdown run would cap off a 21-point first quarter for the Cats.

A 72-yard pick six by Ty Okada would make it 28-0 and linebacker Troy Andersen would add a 40-yard pick six on the next San Diego possession. Montana State led 35-0 at half.

Matt McKay finished the day 12-22, with 224 yards passing and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for 61 yards. Ifanse rushed 10 times for 109 yards and 1 touchdown.

Montana State opens Big Sky play next week on the road against Portland State.

Next Game:

9/25 @ Portland State 3:05 (MT)