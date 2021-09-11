BOZEMAN - The 14th Annual Gold Rush game couldn't have gone any better for Montana State, who was playing their first game in Bobcat Stadium since December of 2019.

Cats maintained a 3-0 throughout much of the first quarter before Matt McKay found Willie Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 9-0. That wouldn't be the last time these two would connect in the first half, Patterson would haul in a 31-yard touchdown from McKay to extend the Cats lead to 16-0 midway through the second quarter.

An Isaiah Ifanse rushing touchdown would make it 24-0 Montana State after a two point conversion. Drake would score their only points of the game with 11 seconds to go in the first half by way of a Ian Corwin touchdown pass.

Montana State would score 21 second half points on their way to a 45-7 victory. Matt McKay finished with 256 yards passing, rushing for 61 yards and throwing for 3 touchdowns.

Next Game: Sept. 18th vs San Diego (1:00PM)