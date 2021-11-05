Carroll men run to Frontier Conference XC Championship

DILLON, Montana – The Carroll College men's cross country team captured the 2021 Frontier Conference championships and earned an automatic bid to the national championships.

The Carroll men's winning score was 38 points followed by Montana Tech with 70 points, Rocky Mountain College (RMC) with 75, Montana Western with 81, MSU-Northern with 104 and the University of Providence with 168 points.

Rocky's Jackson Wilson won Runner of the Year honors with his first place finish. Wilson's winning time in the 8K was 26:02.50.

Wilson's RMC teammate Jackson Duffey finished second followed by Luke Lutz of Montana Western, Field Soosloff of MSU-Northern, Jonah Fischer of Carroll College, Zach Rector of Carroll College, Spencer Swaim of Carroll College, Joe Lamb of Montana Western and Mark Richter of Carroll College.

The top-ten earn all-conference honors and Carroll College head coach Shannon Flynn was voted Frontier Conference Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year by the league's cross country coaches.

Click here for complete men's conference cross country results