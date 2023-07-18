BILLINGS- On Friday night at the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies, Billings running fans witnessed Sydney Little Light repeat as Montana Mile champion.



Little Light topped former Missoula Hellgate and current Oregon State runner, Sage Brooks, for the win. It was a race that many probably thought would be the last competitive race Little Light would take part in.

Well, not so fast. Little Light told SWX after the race she's going to use her extra year of eligibility to compete for Eastern Kentucky University.

This comes after a legendary Rocky career where Little Light won an NAIA National Championship in 2022 and was named Frontier Conference Athlete of the Week 28 times.

Little Light said she was set to begin a full-time job, then a coach came calling with an offer she couldn't refuse.

"I got a call from a coach, he's at Eastern Kentucky, and I still have some eligibility. They're D1, they're offing me a huge opportunity to run D1 for indoor and outdoor, so I'm just super excited, I've been telling everyone here, I move in like a month and I'm going to Kentucky!" Little Light exclaimed.

Little Light, who wants to work as homicide detective after her time in college will delay work for one more year as she continues to compete on the big stage. She said she leaves for Kentucky in a couple of weeks.