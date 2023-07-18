BILLINGS- Never accuse Billings Skyview basketball star Breanna Williams of backing down from a challenge.

The state's leading scorer last season could have stayed home, signed with the Lady Griz or the Cats. No, instead Williams will travel nearly 2,000 miles to play for one of the nation's top Division I programs, Maryland.

"It's kind of my parents and the foundation that they have instilled in me. We've had multiple talks over the years and they said location is not a problem, we will support you in whatever you do, and we will try to get out there as much as we can and don't let us be the ones holding you back," said Williams.

Coming from Montana to the elite level of women's basketball certainly comes with its challenges. Then again, Williams has been playing summer AAU basketball over the year, traveling from one end of the country to the other.

"It definitely has prepared me because I've been on the road for 10 days at a time and still can get homesick, but it's starting to grow on me more. Me personally being out there I have to tell myself, 'Hey this is what it will be like in college,' and so I get used to it more and more."



Louisville, TCU, Gonzaga, countless other schools all competed for the skillset of the Skyview senior, but in the end one trip to Maryland pretty much sealed the deal.

"To go to Maryland, it was just the people. I went on my visit, and I wasn't planning on committing right away so just being there with those people, all the recruits, the freshman, the players, it felt like a home away from home."

Here at home, Williams helped Skyview to its very first state championship two years ago. Last year, shew led them to a third-place finish in AA. It would be logical to assume her senior year with the Falcons might lead to a lack of motivation. Don't buy that for a second. Despite a college scholarship in hand, Williams still very much a Falcon, ready to help her team this winter.

"Coach Chase after I told him I committed; he told me I looked a lot happier. I'm definitely feeling that and so when I go and play with all these girls it's kind of for them and trying to make them better and just have fun with it."

Currently Williams is back on the road, heading around the country for more summer AAU tournaments. Then, it's back to 'The Hill' for one last season with the Falcons.