  • Daniel Shepard

No. 15-ranked Carroll College beat No. 14 St. Thomas 26-23 on Saturday afternoon inside Nelson Stadium. Jack Prka found Chris Akulschin for a 26-yard game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining to vault the Saints to 2-0.

Sebastian Koch vs. STU

Carroll offensive lineman Sebastian Koch celebrates the Saints' 26-23 victory over No. 14-ranked St. Thomas on Saturday.

BILLINGS- After beating #14 St. Thomas on Saturday, Carroll College vaulted up five spots to #10 in the country in the latest NAIA Football Top-25 poll.

Fellow Frontier Conference team, College of Idaho, moved up four spots to #8 and Montana Tech stayed at #16. 

Three teams from the Frontier are now in the 'receiving votes' category, including Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western and Arizona Christian. 

The full poll can be found below: 

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Northwestern (Iowa) [18]2-0418
23Grand View (Iowa)2-0395
34Morningside (Iowa)2-0381
42Keiser (Fla.)1-1357
55Indiana Wesleyan2-0356
66Marian (Ind.)2-0340
78Bethel (Tenn.)2-0326
812College of Idaho3-0303
911Southwestern (Kan.)3-0296
1015Carroll (Mont.)2-0274
119Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)1-1239
1221Georgetown (Ky.)2-0228
1321Texas Wesleyan2-0195
1410Reinhardt (Ga.)1-1191
1513Saint Xavier (Ill.)1-1182
1616Montana Tech1-1159
1724St. Francis (Ill.)2-0144
18NRGraceland (Iowa)3-0104
1925Dordt (Iowa)2-0100
207Benedictine (Kan.)1-288
21RVConcordia (Mich.)2-086
2217OUAZ (Ariz.)1-168
2314St. Thomas (Fla.)1-265
2419Dickinson State (N.D.)2-163
25NREvangel (Mo.)3-054

Dropped From Top 25: Avila (Mo.); Bethel (Kan.); Kansas Wesleyan

Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 48; Bluefield (Va.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 26; Montana Western 10; Midland (Neb.) 10; Arizona Christian 8; Baker (Kan.) 3; Louisiana Christian 3; Kansas Wesleyan 3

