BILLINGS- After beating #14 St. Thomas on Saturday, Carroll College vaulted up five spots to #10 in the country in the latest NAIA Football Top-25 poll.

Fellow Frontier Conference team, College of Idaho, moved up four spots to #8 and Montana Tech stayed at #16.

Three teams from the Frontier are now in the 'receiving votes' category, including Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western and Arizona Christian.

The full poll can be found below:

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Northwestern (Iowa) [18] 2-0 418 2 3 Grand View (Iowa) 2-0 395 3 4 Morningside (Iowa) 2-0 381 4 2 Keiser (Fla.) 1-1 357 5 5 Indiana Wesleyan 2-0 356 6 6 Marian (Ind.) 2-0 340 7 8 Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0 326 8 12 College of Idaho 3-0 303 9 11 Southwestern (Kan.) 3-0 296 10 15 Carroll (Mont.) 2-0 274 11 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1 239 12 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-0 228 13 21 Texas Wesleyan 2-0 195 14 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-1 191 15 13 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-1 182 16 16 Montana Tech 1-1 159 17 24 St. Francis (Ill.) 2-0 144 18 NR Graceland (Iowa) 3-0 104 19 25 Dordt (Iowa) 2-0 100 20 7 Benedictine (Kan.) 1-2 88 21 RV Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 86 22 17 OUAZ (Ariz.) 1-1 68 23 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) 1-2 65 24 19 Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 63 25 NR Evangel (Mo.) 3-0 54

Dropped From Top 25: Avila (Mo.); Bethel (Kan.); Kansas Wesleyan

Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 48; Bluefield (Va.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 26; Montana Western 10; Midland (Neb.) 10; Arizona Christian 8; Baker (Kan.) 3; Louisiana Christian 3; Kansas Wesleyan 3