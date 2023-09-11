BILLINGS- After beating #14 St. Thomas on Saturday, Carroll College vaulted up five spots to #10 in the country in the latest NAIA Football Top-25 poll.
Fellow Frontier Conference team, College of Idaho, moved up four spots to #8 and Montana Tech stayed at #16.
Three teams from the Frontier are now in the 'receiving votes' category, including Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western and Arizona Christian.
The full poll can be found below:
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Northwestern (Iowa) [18]
|2-0
|418
|2
|3
|Grand View (Iowa)
|2-0
|395
|3
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|2-0
|381
|4
|2
|Keiser (Fla.)
|1-1
|357
|5
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2-0
|356
|6
|6
|Marian (Ind.)
|2-0
|340
|7
|8
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|2-0
|326
|8
|12
|College of Idaho
|3-0
|303
|9
|11
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|3-0
|296
|10
|15
|Carroll (Mont.)
|2-0
|274
|11
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|1-1
|239
|12
|21
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|2-0
|228
|13
|21
|Texas Wesleyan
|2-0
|195
|14
|10
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|1-1
|191
|15
|13
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|1-1
|182
|16
|16
|Montana Tech
|1-1
|159
|17
|24
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|2-0
|144
|18
|NR
|Graceland (Iowa)
|3-0
|104
|19
|25
|Dordt (Iowa)
|2-0
|100
|20
|7
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|1-2
|88
|21
|RV
|Concordia (Mich.)
|2-0
|86
|22
|17
|OUAZ (Ariz.)
|1-1
|68
|23
|14
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|1-2
|65
|24
|19
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|2-1
|63
|25
|NR
|Evangel (Mo.)
|3-0
|54
Dropped From Top 25: Avila (Mo.); Bethel (Kan.); Kansas Wesleyan
Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 48; Bluefield (Va.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 26; Montana Western 10; Midland (Neb.) 10; Arizona Christian 8; Baker (Kan.) 3; Louisiana Christian 3; Kansas Wesleyan 3