BILLINGS- With under 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, #10 Carroll College found themselves down 20-0 to Rocky Mountain College in their Frontier Conference opener.

Then, the offense started to roll for the first time all game.

Baxter Tuggle scurried in for a 4-yard touchdown with 7:51 to play.

Then, Jack Prka connected with Carson Ochoa with 4:21 remaining to pull within six.

And after a quick three and out by the Battlin' Bears, Prka found Ochoa again on a 38-yard strike for six more. Extra point was good, and the comeback was complete.

The end result, a 21-20 win over Rocky Mountain College in the first game of the conference slate as the #10 Saints improve to 3-0 in yet another dramatic finish.

Rocky's defense came out firing and inspired. They halted the Carroll run game and bottled up Prka in the pocket for three quarters, forcing punt after punt. Rocky sacked Prka four times on Saturday.

The Saints attempted three field goals in the first half, but none of them converted as Rocky's pressure disrupted all three attempts.

Luke Holcomb, the Washington State transfer, got his first start for Rocky under center. In the first quarter, Holcomb found his former high school teammate, Joseph Dwyer on a 21-yard touchdown score and Rocky led 17-0 at the break.

After an Austin Drake field goal, Holcomb connected with DeNiro Killian Jr. for his second touchdown pass of the game late in the third quarter as the Battlin' Bears took a 17-0 lead into the final quarter.

Holcomb finished the day completing 16 of 27 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

With 10:46 to go in the fourth quarter, Drake connected on his second field goal of the day to make it 20-0 Battlin' Bears. That's when the Carroll offense began to find its rhythm.

Prka, who hadn't produced much offense all game, suddenly was finding open Saints players all over the field. Prka finished the day completing 28 of 45 passes for 407 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of those touchdowns were caught by Ochoa, who finished with six catches for 105 yards and two scores. Chris Akulschin also had seven grabs for 127 yards.

The #10 Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 this season and Rocky suffers their first loss of the year to fall to 2-1.