Editor's note: This is a release from Carroll College.

HELENA, Mont. -- The upcoming Carroll Women's Basketball games versus Rocky Mountain College have been canceled. There will be no Women's Basketball games played at Carroll this weekend.

With the cancellation of the Women's games, the start times of the Carroll Men's Home Basketball games against Providence have been changed to the following:

On Saturday, February 13th, the Carroll Men will host Providence at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, February 14th, the Carroll Men will host Providence at 2 p.m.